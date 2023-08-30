Share
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference in Atlanta on Aug. 14.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference in Atlanta on Aug. 14. (John Bazemore / AP)

Trump Ally Released from Georgia Jail After Initially Being Held Without Bond

 By The Associated Press  August 30, 2023 at 7:29am
The only person who spent time behind bars as a result of the sweeping indictment related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia was released from jail Wednesday after he was granted bond a day earlier.

A lawyer for Harrison William Prescott Floyd on Tuesday negotiated a $100,000 bond with the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Floyd was charged along with Trump and 17 others in an indictment that accuses them all of illegally conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Lawyers for Trump and the other defendants had all negotiated bonds before their clients surrendered at the Fulton County Jail by the deadline last Friday. Floyd had turned himself in Thursday without first having a bond and, therefore, had to remain in jail. A judge denied him bond during a hearing Friday, saying the issue would be addressed by the judge assigned to the case.

Floyd is charged with violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, conspiring to commit false statements and illegally influencing a witness. The charges stem from alleged harassment of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been accused of election fraud by Trump. Floyd took part in a Jan. 4, 2020, conversation in which Freeman was told she “needed protection” and was pressured to make false statements about election fraud, the indictment says.

Biden to Skip 9/11 Anniversary in New York City, Has Other Destination Planned

In addition to the Georgia charges, federal court records show Floyd, identified as a former U.S. Marine who’s active with the group Black Voices for Trump, was also arrested three months ago in Maryland on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

An agent’s affidavit filed in U.S. District Court said Floyd screamed, cursed and jabbed a finger in one FBI agent’s face and twice chest-bumped the agent in a stairwell. It said Floyd backed down only when the second agent opened his suit coat to reveal his holstered gun.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
