Share
News

Major Trump Ally Steve Bannon Could Land Back in Federal Court After Recent Appeals Filing

 By The Associated Press  November 9, 2023 at 2:22pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon on Thursday appealed his criminal conviction for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon’s attorney argued he didn’t ignore the subpoena, but was trying to avoid running afoul of executive privilege objections Trump had raised.

“Mr. Bannon acted in the only way he understood from his lawyer that he was permitted to behave,” attorney David Schoen said, adding that Bannon was wrongly blocked from making that argument at trial.

Prosecutors, though, said Bannon was no longer working at the White House during the runup to Jan. 6 and refused to work with the committee to determine whether there were questions he could answer.

“Stephen Bannon deliberately chose not to comply in any way with lawful congressional subpoena,” said prosecutor Elizabeth Danello.

Trending:
'Unhinged' Leftist Aggressively Confronts Republican Poll Greeter: 'He Flew Into a Rage'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit took the case under consideration.

Bannon, 69, was convicted last July of two counts of contempt of Congress and later sentenced that August to four months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols put the sentence on hold as his appeal played out, later saying in court documents he expected the case to be overturned.

Do you agree with Bannon’s decision to appeal the ruling?

A second Trump aide, trade advisor Peter Navarro, was also convicted of contempt of Congress in September and has also vowed to appeal.

The House panel had sought their testimony about Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Democrat-dominated House Jan. 6 committee issued a report in January, claiming that Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results of the 2020 election and failed to act to stop a mob of his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

Bannon is also set to go on trial next May on separate money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in New York related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign.

Related:
Commander of the First U.S. Mission to the Moon Dies at 95

He has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he falsely promised people that all donations would go toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Instead, prosecutors allege that the money was used to enrich Bannon and others involved in the project.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Commander of the First U.S. Mission to the Moon Dies at 95
'Swifties' Hijack Taylor Swift Concert to Push Political Agenda on Concert Goers
Major Trump Ally Steve Bannon Could Land Back in Federal Court After Recent Appeals Filing
3 Former College Basketball Players Charged with Numerous Sex Crimes Against Their Own Teammates
Republicans Get 2024 Boost from Sen. Joe Manchin's Surprise Announcement
See more...

Conversation