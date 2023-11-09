Major Trump Ally Steve Bannon Could Land Back in Federal Court After Recent Appeals Filing

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon on Thursday appealed his criminal conviction for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon’s attorney argued he didn’t ignore the subpoena, but was trying to avoid running afoul of executive privilege objections Trump had raised.

“Mr. Bannon acted in the only way he understood from his lawyer that he was permitted to behave,” attorney David Schoen said, adding that Bannon was wrongly blocked from making that argument at trial.

Prosecutors, though, said Bannon was no longer working at the White House during the runup to Jan. 6 and refused to work with the committee to determine whether there were questions he could answer.

“Stephen Bannon deliberately chose not to comply in any way with lawful congressional subpoena,” said prosecutor Elizabeth Danello.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit took the case under consideration.

Bannon, 69, was convicted last July of two counts of contempt of Congress and later sentenced that August to four months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols put the sentence on hold as his appeal played out, later saying in court documents he expected the case to be overturned.

Do you agree with Bannon’s decision to appeal the ruling? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (81 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

A second Trump aide, trade advisor Peter Navarro, was also convicted of contempt of Congress in September and has also vowed to appeal.

The House panel had sought their testimony about Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Steve Bannon moves to overturn contempt of Congress conviction over Jan. 6 subpoena | Just The News https://t.co/HyhfcDsDuo — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 9, 2023

The Democrat-dominated House Jan. 6 committee issued a report in January, claiming that Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results of the 2020 election and failed to act to stop a mob of his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

Bannon is also set to go on trial next May on separate money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in New York related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he falsely promised people that all donations would go toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Instead, prosecutors allege that the money was used to enrich Bannon and others involved in the project.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.