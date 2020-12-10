Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Announces 'Massive Breakthrough' for Peace as Israel Reaches Deal with Another Arab Nation

President Donald Trump holds up his fist as he leaves the stage at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on Dec. 5, 2020.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump holds up his fist as he leaves the stage at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on Dec. 5, 2020. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 10, 2020 at 9:16am
P Share Print

Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, marking the fourth Arab-Israel agreement in four months.

As part of the deal, the U.S. will recognize Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Trump said Israel and Morocco would restore diplomatic and other relations, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices and the eventual opening of embassies. U.S. officials said the agreement would also include joint flight rights for airlines.

The White House said Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI had agreed in a conversation that Morocco would “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”

Trump called the deal a “massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East.”

TRENDING: After Demoralizing SCOTUS Rejection, Defiant Trump Vows 'We Have Just Begun To Fight'

The U.S. will also recognize the country’s claim over Western Sahara, the former Spanish North African territory that has been at the center of a long-running dispute that has confounded international negotiators for decades, the White House said in a statement.

Do you support this agreement?

Morocco is the fourth Arab nation to recognize Israel as the administration seeks to expand the reach of its so-called Abraham Accords, which were signed over the summer by the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit and administration officials have also been trying to bring Saudi Arabia into the group.

“The president reaffirmed his support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory and as such the president recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory,” the White House said.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Iran Carries Out 'Monstrous' Execution of Journalist Who Encouraged Anti-Government Protests
Wisconsin Supreme Court Takes Up Trump Lawsuit Days Ahead of Electoral College Vote
Report: Cuomo Among Contenders for Biden's Attorney General Pick
Biden Unveils Top Picks with Deep Obama Administration Ties
Trump Admin Executes Man Who Severely Abused, Murdered His Own 2-Year-Old Daughter
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×