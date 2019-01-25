Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida.

That’s according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.

Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.

