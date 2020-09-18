Login
Trump Awarded Prestigious 'Order of Freedom' Honor

A photo of the Order of Freedom awarded to President Donald Trump, undersigned by Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, is seen above in Pristina, Kosovo, on Sept. 18, 2020.Visar Kryeziu / APA photo of the Order of Freedom awarded to President Donald Trump, undersigned by Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, is seen above in Pristina, Kosovo, on Sept. 18, 2020. (Visar Kryeziu / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 18, 2020 at 6:41am
Kosovo’s president awarded U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday with one of the country’s highest honors for his government’s efforts on peace and reconciliation in the former war-torn region.

President Hashim Thaci awarded Trump with Kosovo’s Order of Freedom “for his exceptional contribution for the freedom of Kosovo and the strengthening of peace and reconciliation in the region.”

The honor is given to local and foreign citizens for their high contribution in defending Kosovo’s freedom.

Trump’s administration has been working to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, two former Balkan war foes, and two weeks ago Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed an economic normalization deal at the White House.

Thaci also awarded National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Trump’s envoy for Serbia-Kosovo talks, Richard Grenell, with the lower Presidential Medal of Merits.

Thaci said they were “indispensable” in helping make the deal happen.

Kosovo, a former Serbian province, and Serbia have been negotiating under European Union mediation since 2011 on normalizing their ties.

Do you think that President Donald Trump deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Serbia fought a brutal 1998-1999 war with separatist fighters in Kosovo.

The war ended after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia.

Kosovo was run by the United Nations for nine years before it declared independence in 2008.

Most western nations recognize Kosovo’s statehood, but not Serbia.

In another nod to inroads made this year, a member of Sweden’s parliament nominated the governments of the U.S., Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a letter sent to Trump, Thaci said that the Kosovo-Serbia deal can be achieved “only under the powerful leadership of the United States of America.

“Your role in that process is vital.”

Thaci also invited Trump for a visit to Kosovo.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







