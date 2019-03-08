SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Trump budget to include $100M for daughter Ivanka’s project

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks during a roundtable on the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. President Donald Trump’s 2020 budget proposal will include $100 million for a global women’s fund spearheaded by his daughter Ivanka Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 5:09am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 5:13am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s 2020 budget proposal will include $100 million for a global women’s fund spearheaded by his daughter Ivanka Trump.

A White House official tells The Associated Press that the budget, expected to be released Monday, will include the funding for the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. The administration last month launched the government-wide project, led by the Republican president’s daughter and senior adviser.

The White House official was not authorized to speak publicly about budget details in advance and requested anonymity.

The new initiative aims to help 50 million no women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years. The U.S. Agency for International Development initially set up a $50 million fund for the effort, using already budgeted money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Search for missing Berlin girl has Germany distressed
Trump budget to include $100M for daughter Ivanka’s project
Spain’s nursing “house of horrors” reveals deceit of elders
Hungary’s Orban ponders Polish alliance if EU group outs him
GOP state lawmakers approve ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×