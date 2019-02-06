Trump calls for bipartisanship, a hard line on immigration

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump called for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, but also stuck with his hard-line immigration policies.

That stance drew cheers from Republican lawmakers and silence from Democrats.

Trump’s speech sought to shore up Republican support that had eroded slightly during the recent partial government shutdown. His remarks also previewed a fresh defense against Democrats as they ready a round of investigations into every aspect of his administration.

Looming over the president’s annual major address was the Feb. 15 deadline for achieving a budget agreement to avert another shutdown.

In the Democratic response, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams called the record 35-day shutdown a political stunt that “defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values.”

