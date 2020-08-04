SECTIONS
Trump Champions National Parks, Signs $3 Billion-a-Year Conservation Law

President Donald Trump poses for a photo during a signing ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act in the East Room of the White House on Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Alex Brandon / APPresident Donald Trump poses for a photo during a signing ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act in the East Room of the White House on Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 4, 2020 at 8:47am
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.

“There hasn’t been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect,” Trump said.

Supporters say the Great American Outdoors Act is the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century.

The law requires full, mandatory funding of the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund and addresses the maintenance backlog facing America’s national parks and public lands.

The law would spend about $900 million a year — double current spending — on the conservation fund and another $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and range lands.

Supporters say the legislation will create at least 100,000 jobs, while restoring national parks and repairing trails and forest systems.

The park maintenance backlog has been a problem for decades.

Among the bills’ congressional champions are Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana. Each represents a state where the outdoor economy and tourism at sites such as the Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone national parks play an outsize role.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, also supported the legislation.

The legislation’s opponents complain it will not eliminate an estimated $20 billion maintenance backlog on 640 acres of federally owned lands. The legislation authorizes $9.5 billion for maintenance over five years.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







