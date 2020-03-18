SECTIONS
Trump Officially Wins Republican Nomination in Impressive Fashion

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd as he leaves a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 21, 2020.Mario Tama / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd as he leaves a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 21, 2020. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 17, 2020 at 5:25pm
President Donald Trump has clinched the Republican Party nomination, surpassing the necessary delegate threshold.

Trump now has more than the 1,276 delegates needed after winning Tuesday’s Florida and Illinois primaries, according to The Associated Press’ delegate count.

That makes him the undisputed Republican nominee as Democrats continue to wage a contested primary contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

This is the earliest the delegate calendar permits a Republican to clinch the nomination.

“It shows the enthusiasm behind President Trump. It shows how unified Republicans are behind President Trump and how intense their support for him is,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, who noted Trump has set record vote tallies, even in largely uncontested contests.

NBC Reporter Breaks from Media's Coronavirus Echo Chamber, Dares To Call Out Trump Haters

“Republicans and President Trump’s supporters have been just itching to get involved in the process that will end with his reelection in November,” Murtaugh said.

The president had 1,141 delegates going into Tuesday’s Florida and Illinois primaries (Arizona was not holding a Republican primary) and he needed 135 more to win.

The wins in Florida and Illinois were big because their primaries awarded all delegates to the winner.

Trump’s campaign credited Florida for putting him over the top as it tries to highlight a state that was crucial to his 2016 victory and will likely be required for him to win again in 2020.

The president had accumulated all but one of the available delegates this primary season, with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld winning a single delegate in the Iowa caucuses.

That lone Weld delegate can now vote for Trump if he is the only candidate nominated, according to GOP rules.

Trump’s renomination came much faster than in 2016, when he passed the magic number in late May in North Dakota. He marked the occasion with a news conference in Bismarck, during which he shook hands with the two delegates who had carried him over the threshold.

The president’s campaign was bolstered by rule changes in the Republican nominating process, including canceled primaries and caucuses long before the coronavirus pandemic, higher thresholds to get delegates and more winner-take-all contests.

US Surges Over 100 Coronavirus Deaths, Nearly Doubles Previous Single-Day High for New Cases

“The rules were tweaked in a big number of states to make it much harder for the also-rans for the nomination to compete in any meaningful way,” said delegate expert and political scientist Josh Putnam of Frontloading HQ.

But it also “speaks to something we kind of knew going into this,” Putnam said. “The party, at least the folks opting to turn out to vote, were unifying behind their president.”

The president is deeply popular within the Republican Party, and his campaign has been in general election mode since Trump filed for re-election back in January 2017.

Do you think President Trump will win Florida in November?

The results come as Biden and Sanders continue their fight for the Democratic nomination, despite Biden’s commanding lead.

While securing the nomination before his eventual Democratic rival “in regular times would be a decent advantage” for Trump, the novel coronavirus pandemic that has upended American life could change that, Putnam said.

Trump no longer can hold the signature mass rallies that have fueled his campaign, and the economy is now in free fall.

But Murtaugh argued his team is better equipped than Democrats’ for a virtual campaign thanks to a data advantage fueled, in part, by years of rallies that serve as voter information collection powerhouses.

“The amount of work that we can do digitally and virtually can’t be matched by the other side,” Murtaugh said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







