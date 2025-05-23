Trump Cracks Down on Apple with Threat of Significant Punishment

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a 50 percent tax on all imports from the European Union, as well as a 25 percent tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are made in America.

Trump took to social media to deliver the warnings in a pair of Truth Social posts.

Trump was upset by the lack of progress in trade talks with the EU, which has insisted on cutting tariffs to zero even as the president has publicly insisted on preserving a baseline 10 percent tax on most imports.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” Trump wrote. “Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.”

That post had been preceded by a threat of import taxes against Apple.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump wrote. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

In response to Trump’s tariffs on China, Apple and CEO Tim Cook were looking to shift iPhone manufacturing to India as the company adjusts supply chains. That plan has become a source of frustration for Trump, who also brought it up last week during his Middle East trip.

