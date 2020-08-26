SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Denounces 'Anarchists and Agitators' Smashing Through Portland City Hall

A rioter runs through the vandalized lobby of Portland City Hall as police announce an unlawful assembly outside on Aug. 25, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.Nathan Howard / Getty ImagesA rioter runs through the vandalized lobby of Portland City Hall as police announce an unlawful assembly outside on Aug. 25, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 26, 2020 at 5:52am
P Share Print

Rioters in Portland smashed windows at City Hall in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday morning, and police made 23 arrests as they dispersed the crowd in Oregon’s largest city, officials said.

Agitators in the crowd of about 150 also threw bottles and eggs at police, put metal bars in the street to try to damage police vehicles and smashed a security camera on the City Hall building, police said in a statement.

The statement said officers used “crowd control munitions” in response.

The violence came a day after protesters repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas, officials said.

Twenty-five people were arrested amid clashes that stretched into Tuesday morning.

TRENDING: BLM Activist Fantasizes About Babies Strangling to Death While Crowd Cheers Her On

Portland has been gripped by nightly and often violent protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Rioters have targeted police buildings and federal buildings.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed calls to have Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler call in the state’s National Guard.

“They must stop calling these anarchists and agitators ‘peaceful protestors’. Come back into the real world! The Federal Government is ready to end this problem immediately upon your request,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Brown responded on Twitter to Trump’s request, calling it “political theater.”

In July, the federal government sent agents to protect federal property in downtown Portland. Crowds grew into the thousands and agents repeatedly clashed with agitators over a two-week period.

Should the National Guard be called to Portland?

RELATED: Trump Announces He's Sending National Guard Into Kenosha, Wisconsin

The agents pulled back from a visible presence, but it’s unclear how many remained in Portland under an agreement in which the Oregon State Police would be deployed downtown.

The State Police left after an agreed upon two-week monitoring period.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump Denounces 'Anarchists and Agitators' Smashing Through Portland City Hall
Hurricane Laura Rapidly Strengthens as It Nears Landfall, Experts Fear the Worst
Woman Found Alive in Body Bag 2 Hours After Being Declared Dead
Battle Over Prominent Robert E. Lee Statue Heads to Trial
Major Storm Strengthens to Hurricane as It Nears US, Threatens To Flood Complete Towns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×