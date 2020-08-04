SECTIONS
Trump: Explosion in Lebanon Was Likely an 'Attack'

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the White House on Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Alex Brandon / APPresident Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the White House on Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 4, 2020 at 3:42pm
President Donald Trump said U.S. generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70 people, was likely caused by a bomb.

“I’ve met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of an event. … They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

The death toll currently stands at more than 70, with more than 3,000 injured and bodies still buried in the rubble, officials say.

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
