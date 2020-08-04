President Donald Trump said U.S. generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70 people, was likely caused by a bomb.

“I’ve met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of an event. … They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

The death toll currently stands at more than 70, with more than 3,000 injured and bodies still buried in the rubble, officials say.

