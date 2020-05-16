SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Fires State Dept. Inspector General After He Loses Trump's Confidence

In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, State Department Inspector General Steve Linick leaves a meeting in a secure area at the Capitol in Washington. A senior department official said President Donald Trump removed Linick from his job as State Department’s inspector general on May 15, 2020, but gave no reason for his ouster.J. Scott Applewhite /AP PhotoIn this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, State Department Inspector General Steve Linick leaves a meeting in a secure area at the Capitol in Washington. A senior department official said President Donald Trump removed Linick from his job as State Department’s inspector general on May 15, 2020, but gave no reason for his ouster. (J. Scott Applewhite /AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published May 15, 2020 at 7:41pm
Print

President Donald Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of the agency’s management under the Trump administration.

A senior department official said Trump removed Steve Linick from his job on Friday but gave no reason for his ouster. In a letter to Congress, Trump said Linick, who had held the job since 2013, no longer had his full confidence and that his removal would take effect in 30 days. Trump did not mention Linick by name in his letter.

Democrats in Congress immediately cried foul, with the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee suggesting that Linick was fired in part in retaliation for opening an unspecified investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“This firing is the outrageous act of a president trying to protect one of his most loyal supporters, the secretary of state, from accountability,” Rep. Eliot Engel of New York said in a statement. “I have learned that the Office of the Inspector General had opened an investigation into Secretary Pompeo. Mr. Linick’s firing amid such a probe strongly suggests that this is an unlawful act of retaliation.”

TRENDING: CNN Correspondent Hit Trump for Not Wearing a Mask, Hours Later Has No Problem Taking Her Own Off

Engel offered no details of the investigation, although two congressional aides said it involved allegations that Pompeo may have improperly treated staff.

Linick’s office has issued several reports critical of the department’s handling of personnel matters during the Trump administration, including accusing some political appointees of retaliating against career officials.

“If Inspector General Linick was fired because he was conducting an investigation of conduct by Secretary Pompeo, the Senate cannot let this stand,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said. “The Senate Foreign Relations Committee must get to bottom of what happened here.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also condemned Linick’s ouster, saying he had been “punished for honorably performing his duty to protect the Constitution and our national security.”

“The president must cease his pattern of reprisal and retaliation against the public servants who are working to keep Americans safe, particularly during this time of global emergency.”

Linick’s office also took issue with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she served as America’s top diplomat.

Linick will replaced by Stephen Akard, a former career foreign service officer who has close ties to Vice President Mike Pence, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

RELATED: State Department Says CBS News 'Intentionally Misled' Viewers on Sunday

Was Trump right to fire Linick?

Akard currently runs the department’s Office of Foreign Missions. He had been nominated to be the director general of the foreign service but withdrew after objections he wasn’t experienced enough.

Linick, a former assistant U.S. attorney in California and Virginia, had overseen inspector general reports that were highly critical of the department’s management policies during the Trump administration.

His office had criticized several Trump appointees for their treatment of career staff who had allegedly been insufficiently supportive of Trump and his policies.

Under Linick, the State Department’s inspector general office was also critical of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s hiring freeze and attempts to streamline the agency by slashing its funding and personnel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Start Your Engines Racing Fans: NASCAR Is Back
Across US, Strangers Are Spreading Kindness One Slice of Pizza at a Time
Beloved Comic Actor Fred Willard Dead at 86
Anti-Lockdown Demonstrations Go International as Police Arrest Protesters in Warsaw, London
Kroger Co. Is Giving $130 Million to Employees as 'Thank You Pay'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×