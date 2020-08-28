President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense.

Johnson had been convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation.

Trump had commuted her life sentence in federal prison in 2018, which allowed her early release.

Unlike a pardon, the commutation did not erase Johnson’s conviction — it only ended her sentence.

Trump said Johnson had done an “incredible job” since her release, identifying additional prisoners who could be eligible for early release.

“We’re giving Alice a full pardon,” Trump said.

Johnson had spoken at the Republican National Convention the night before about the power of redemption and praised Trump, who has sought to highlight criminal justice reform leading up to November’s election.

Johnson said Thursday that she was free “by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump.”

