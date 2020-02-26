SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Assures That Coronavirus Is 'Very Well Under Control' in US, Announces CDC News Conference

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Feb. 26, 2020, after a trip to India.Alex Brandon / APPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Feb. 26, 2020, after a trip to India. (Alex Brandon / AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2020 at 6:36am
Print

President Donald Trump said he’ll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference Wednesday evening, a day after he sought to ease fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S.

Trump tweeted that representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others, would join him at the appearance.

The CDC on Tuesday warned the American public to prepare for an outbreak of the disease, which has spawned more than 80,000 cases around the world but relatively few so far in the U.S.

While the U.S. has only a few cases — mostly from travelers outside the country — medical experts cautioned that a pandemic would leave no country unaffected.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious disease chief, told CNN that “we need to be able to think about how we will respond to a pandemic outbreak.”

TRENDING: Bernie Sanders Defends Fidel Castro, Ted Cruz Exposes the Absurdity with Biting Response

Before he flew home from India on Tuesday, Trump said the coronavirus situation is “very well under control in our country.”

The president pushed back against Democrats and media outlets that have criticized his handling of the virus response.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action.”

Trump said the CDC, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar “and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus!” and announced that he would get a briefing on the matter later Wednesday.

“I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also engaged in the pushback after returning with Trump. Grisham retweeted a CDC post that said “there is currently no reported community spread” of coronavirus in the U.S.

In the tweet, the CDC advised people to take the usual precautions to avoid spreading the virus, such as staying home when sick and washing hands with soap and water.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Sues New York Times: 'Systematic Pattern of Bias'

Azar was scheduled Wednesday to testify to Congress about appropriations for his department, with questioning about the administration’s coronavirus preparations likely.

Fauci said the first U.S. clinical trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine could begin in one to two months. He said a vaccine is a year to a year-and-a-half away.

Do you think President Trump is taking the right approach to the coronavirus outbreak?

He said that while only a few cases have turned up in the U.S. from travelers outside the country, a pandemic would affect every country.

A pandemic involves the continual spread of sustained transmission from person to person in multiple regions and hemispheres throughout the world simultaneously, Fauci noted.

As for a possible vaccine, Fauci said the U.S. is one to two months from way from a Phase One trial to determine safety.

“But that doesn’t mean you have a vaccine,” Fauci cautioned. “In order to get a vaccine that’s practically deployable for people to use … it’s going to be a year to a year and a half at best.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Active Shooter Situation Reported at Molson Coors Facility
Appeals Court Sides with Trump Administration in Fight Against Sanctuary Cities
Trump Assures That Coronavirus Is 'Very Well Under Control' in US, Announces CDC News Conference
Top Israeli Official Blasts Bernie Sanders for 'Horrifying Comment' During Democratic Debate
Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence for Arizona Inmate Convicted of Murdering Two People
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×