Share
News
President Donald Trump escorts Erika Kirk, wife of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to a ceremony Tuesday in which he posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House.
Breaking
President Donald Trump escorts Erika Kirk, wife of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to a ceremony Tuesday in which he posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Posthumously Awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom

 By The Associated Press  October 14, 2025 at 11:33am
Share

President Donald Trump on Tuesday posthumously awarded America’s highest civilian honor to Charlie Kirk, the assassinated activist who inspired a generation of young conservatives and helped push the nation’s politics further toward conservatism.

The ceremony coincided with what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. It comes just over a month after the Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot while speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University.

In a sign of Kirk’s close ties to the administration, he is the first recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Trump’s second term.

The president also spoke at Kirk’s memorial in September, calling him a “great American hero” and “martyr” for freedom, while Vice President J.D. Vance accompanied his body home to Arizona on Air Force Two along with Kirk’s widow, Erika.

Watch the event here:



Trump wrote in a social media post hours before the event that he was moving the ceremony from the White House’s East Room to the Rose Garden to accommodate a crowd he said would be “so big and enthusiastic.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963 for individuals making exceptional contributions to the country’s security or national interests, or to world peace, or being responsible for significant cultural endeavors or public and private initiatives.

Tuesday’s event followed Trump’s return to the U.S. in the pre-dawn hours after a whirlwind trip to Israel and Egypt to celebrate a cease-fire agreement in Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza that his administration was instrumental in brokering.

Trump has awarded a string of presidential medals going back to his first term, including to golf legend Tiger Woods, ex-football coach Lou Holtz, and conservative economist Arthur Laffer, as well as to Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, the latter of which came during the 2020 State of the Union.

He awarded posthumous medals to Babe Ruth and Elvis Presley.

This term, Trump has also announced his intentions to award the medals to Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and a close former adviser, and to Ben Carson, who served as Trump’s first-term secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012. Trump has praised Kirk as one of the key reasons he was re-elected.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Breaking: Trump Posthumously Awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Watch: On-Field Fight Breaks Out as Chiefs Vs. Lions Game Ends
Long-Lost Ancient Roman Artifact Appears in New Orleans Backyard
Breaking: Letitia James Indicted on Fraud Charges
Former FBI Director James Comey Enters Plea, Gets Trial Date in First Court Appearance
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation