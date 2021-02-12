Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Trump Impeachment Lawyers: No Incitement, No Insurrection

Michael van der Veen, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12, 2021.Senate Television via APMichael van der Veen, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 12, 2021 at 3:29pm
Mewe Share P Share

Donald Trump’s impeachment attorneys on Friday argued the former president bore no responsibility for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The defense team, which wrapped up its arguments in just over three hours, said Trump was engaged in constitutionally protected speech when he spoke at a rally that immediately preceded the riot.

They called the impeachment trial a “witch hunt” and accused Democrats of elevating a destructive “cancel culture” to the halls of Congress.

“It has become very clear that House Democrats hate Donald Trump,” said Michael van der Veen, a Philadelphia attorney who is part of Trump’s defense team. “Hatred is at the heart.”

Here are some highlights from Friday’s impeachment proceedings:

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson Reveals How Democrats Are 'Flat-Out Lying' About January 6

FIRST AMENDMENT

Regardless of what occurred after Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, the former president was simply exercising his First Amendment right to free speech, his attorneys argued.

“The Senate cannot ignore the First Amendment,” van der Veen said.

INSURRECTION?

The articles of impeachment charge Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”

Do you think the incident at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was an insurrection?

Bruce Castor, Trump’s lead attorney, said insurrection “involves taking over a country” or “having some plan on what you’re going to do when you finally take power.”

“Clearly this is not that,” he added.

In any event, Trump wasn’t responsible for what happened on Jan. 6, Castor said.

Trump’s speech was a call for the “peaceful exercise of every American’s First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and petition their government for redress of grievances,” Castor said.

RELATED: Trump's Defense Team Takes Over After Democrats Rely on New Footage of Capitol Incursion

He argued that Trump wasn’t calling on his supporters to storm the Capitol but rather to get involved in the political process.

“Fight Like Hell”

Donald Trump’s defense team attempted to undermine a key Democratic argument: that the former president incited the riot by urging his supporters to “fight like hell.”

To do so, they played a lengthy montage of video clips featuring President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats repeatedly using the word “fight” during public speeches.

“This is ordinary political rhetoric that is virtually indistinguishable from the language that has been used by people across the political spectrum for hundreds of years,” van der Veen said.

“The Jan. 6 speech did not cause the riots. The president did not cause the riots. He neither implicitly nor explicitly called for the use of violence or lawless action,” Castor told the Senate.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Biden Admin Makes Move to Encourage Able-Bodied Medicaid Recipients to Live on Taxpayer Dime
Trump Impeachment Lawyers: No Incitement, No Insurrection
Biden Will Take Up Failed Obama Project to Shutter Guantanamo Bay
State Calls Off Execution After Supreme Court Says Inmate's Pastor Must Be Allowed in Room
Fox Hosts Hit Back: They're Not Taking Massive Libel Lawsuit Lying Down
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×