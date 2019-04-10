SECTIONS
Trump: It’s Up to Herman Cain To Move Ahead with Fed Nomination

Trump Federal Reserve CainMolly Riley / APIn this June 20, 2014 file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. (Molly Riley / AP)

By AP Reports
Published April 10, 2019 at 8:57am
Modified April 10, 2019 at 7:24pm
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is a “wonderful man,” but it will be up to him to decide whether to go forward with a nomination to the Federal Reserve’s seven-member board.

Asked by reporters if the nomination was safe, Trump said he did not know how Cain is faring in the vetting process.

Cain “will make that determination” whether to continue.

He will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Trump’s comments come one day after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell dodged a question on whether he would support Cain and conservative commentator Stephen Moore, who Trump is also considering for a Fed board seat.

McConnell said, “Well, we’re going to look at whoever he sends up, and once he does, we’ll take a look at it.”

Republicans and Democrats have raised questions about whether Trump’s choices of both Cain and Moore, two political allies, would elevate concerns about the political independence of the Fed.

Trump has already broken the norms set by recent presidents who have avoided commenting on the Fed’s performance.

Since last fall, Trump has repeatedly criticized his handpicked chairman, Jerome Powell, and other Fed officials for raising interest rates four times last year.

Do you think Herman Cain should move forward with a nomination?

Those rate hikes hurt the stock market and were unnecessary because there was no inflation threat, Trump says.

The White House has not formally nominated either Cain or Moore.

However, Trump has said he intends to nominate both men once the White House background checks are completed.

Asked about Cain’s nomination in light of concerns raised by some Senate Republicans, Trump said, “I like Herman Cain. And Herman will make that determination. Herman is a wonderful man. He’s been a good supporter of mine for a long time.”

The Fed’s seven-member board has two empty seats.

Trump’s previous picks were viewed as mainstream economists or bankers.

His selections of Cain and Powell have been seen as an effort by Trump to put a more partisan stamp on Fed policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







