Trump, Merkel, queen all targets for German Carnival floats

BERLIN (AP) — Groups and clubs in Germany are putting the final touches to their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this year’s Carnival celebrations.

In Mainz on Tuesday, an artist worked studiously on a float featuring a bull with “USA” emblazoned on the side, with a horned Donald Trump’s head, a cowbell carrying the Twitter logo, and a rear end expelling flatulence on the globe.

Other offerings that will be part of the city’s parade next Monday included Chancellor Angela Merkel atop a horse labeled “coalition” collapsed with exhaustion — a nod to fatigue in her longtime government — and Queen Elizabeth II jumping over a border crossing with a German asylum application in hand and faithful corgi at her side to escape her nation’s Brexit squabbles.

