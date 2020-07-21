SECTIONS
Trump Moves To Restore Law and Order in Chicago Amid Skyrocketing Violence

Chicago police and protesters crowd around a vehicle on July 20, 2020, in Chicago.Tyler LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times via APChicago police and protesters crowd around a vehicle on July 20, 2020, in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published July 21, 2020 at 8:30am
President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities to help local law enforcement deal with a spike in crime, according to an official with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Department of Homeland Security is slated to send about 150 agents to Chicago.

The agents were expected to stay in Chicago at least two months, according to the official.

It’s not clear exactly how they will back up local law enforcement or when they will arrive, but they will make arrests for federal crimes, not local ones.

It’s possible they may be deployed to other locations as well.

A spokesman for Homeland Security said the department does not comment on “allegedly leaked operations.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump blamed local leaders for violence in Chicago and other cities.

“The Radical Left Democrats, who totally control Biden, will destroy our Country as we know it. Unimaginably bad things would happen to America,” Trump tweeted.

“Look at Portland, where the pols are just fine with 50 days of anarchy. We sent in help. Look at New York, Chicago, Philadelphia. NO!”

Trump has already deployed agents to Portland to protect federal buildings from protesters.

In Kansas City about two weeks ago, the Trump administration sent more than 100 federal law enforcement officers to help quell violence after the shooting death of a young boy there.

Homeland Security agents have also been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border along with National Guard troops.

In Chicago, the president of the local police officer’s union wrote Trump a letter asking “for help from the federal government” to combat gun violence.

The city has seen 414 homicides this year — compared with 275 during the same period last year — and a spate of shootings in recent weeks as cities around the country have seen an uptick in violence.

But Chicago’s Democratic Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, has said she does not want Trump to send agents to Chicago.

