Trump Nominates Rosen To Replace Rosenstein as Deputy Attorney General

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Jeffrey Rosen, a longtime litigator and deputy transportation secretary, to replace Rod Rosenstein as deputy attorney general.

In his current post, the 60-year-old Rosen serves as the Department of Transportation’s chief operating officer and is in charge of implementing the department’s safety and technological priorities.

President Trump nominates replacement for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. pic.twitter.com/UPj3pospvk — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 20, 2019

He rejoined DOT in 2017 after previously serving as general counsel from 2003 to 2006.

TRENDING: Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar To Fundraise for Islamic Terror-Linked Organization

From 2006 until 2009, Rosen was the general counsel and a senior policy adviser at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

He also worked as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center.

Do you think Rosen is a good choice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Rosen held a variety of positions, including senior partner, at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the same law firm as the new attorney general, William Barr.

Rosen spent nearly 30 years at Kirkland & Ellis in a variety of management roles, including acting as the co-head of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, he told senators at his confirmation hearing in March 2017.

The current deputy attorney general, Rosenstein, is expected to leave his post in mid-March.

JUST IN: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has told colleagues he plans to leave the Justice Department in mid-March, according to a DOJ official familiar with the matter. https://t.co/keAFk8v8fo pic.twitter.com/E2OxicNJzq — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2019

His departure had been expected since Barr was confirmed as attorney general last week.

Rosenstein had served as deputy for almost two years and it is common for new attorneys general to have their own deputies.

RELATED: Cali To Lead the Charge on Legal Challenge of Trump’s Emergency Declaration

Barr told people close to him that he wanted his own No. 2 as part of taking the attorney general job.

Rosenstein began overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation.

Barr now has control of Mueller’s investigation, which is probing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with the Trump campaign.

Rosen, a Virginia resident who is married with three adult children, is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.