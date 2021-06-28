Trump Lawyer Announces Prosecutors Will Not Charge Trump

Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.

Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into Trump’s business affairs.

He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time — “at least not with what’s coming down this week” — but added the investigation is continuing.

“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” Fischetti said in a telephone interview Monday. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”

Another person familiar with the investigation confirmed there were communications between defense lawyers and prosecutors on Monday. The person declined to give any details of the talks.

Such final exchanges are considered formalities that rarely change the course of an investigation in a late stage, suggesting the grand jury is near a vote.

The person was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating Trump’s business affairs for more than two years. In recent months, investigators have focused on fringe benefits the company allegedly gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

Do you think Trump should be charged? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 1% (20 Votes) No: 99% (1569 Votes)

Investigators have scrutinized Trump’s tax records, subpoenaed documents and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.

Fischetti, who did not attend Monday’s meeting, said the gathering had been arranged “for the Trump Organization — not Donald Trump himself.”

“We’re just waiting,” Fischetti said, adding he expects to know this week whether charges will be brought.

The prospective charges this week, he said, “are limited to a couple of Trump Org employees who didn’t declare taxes on fringe benefits” they received. The company itself also could be charged, he added.

Lawyers representing Donald Trump’s company also met virtually with prosecutors for more than 90 minutes last Thursday.

It isn’t illegal for a company to offer employees tuition help, lease them cars or let them use company-owned apartments, but such arrangements can be subject to income tax.

Fischetti has called the possibility of charges “absolutely outrageous” and politically motivated. He said it would be extremely unusual for prosecutors to seek criminal charges over unpaid tax on fringe benefits.

Some of the scrutiny has been focused on longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Vance’s investigation of Weisselberg, 73, stemmed in part from questions about his son’s use of a Trump apartment at little or no cost, cars leased for the family and tuition payments made to a school attended by Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, has declined to comment.

In addition to fringe benefits, prosecutors have looked into whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of real estate holdings to lower taxes or to obtain bank loans or insurance policies on favorable terms.

They have also looked into the company’s role in paying hush money to two women who say Trump had affairs with them, accusations Trump has denied.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.