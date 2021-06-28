Path 27
News
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Trump Lawyer Announces Prosecutors Will Not Charge Trump

The Associated Press June 28, 2021 at 1:27pm
Path 27

Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.

Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into Trump’s business affairs.

He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time — “at least not with what’s coming down this week” — but added the investigation is continuing.

“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” Fischetti said in a telephone interview Monday. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”

Another person familiar with the investigation confirmed there were communications between defense lawyers and prosecutors on Monday. The person declined to give any details of the talks.

Trending:
Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here

Such final exchanges are considered formalities that rarely change the course of an investigation in a late stage, suggesting the grand jury is near a vote.

The person was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating Trump’s business affairs for more than two years. In recent months, investigators have focused on fringe benefits the company allegedly gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

Do you think Trump should be charged?

Investigators have scrutinized Trump’s tax records, subpoenaed documents and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.

Fischetti, who did not attend Monday’s meeting, said the gathering had been arranged “for the Trump Organization — not Donald Trump himself.”

“We’re just waiting,” Fischetti said, adding he expects to know this week whether charges will be brought.

The prospective charges this week, he said, “are limited to a couple of Trump Org employees who didn’t declare taxes on fringe benefits” they received. The company itself also could be charged, he added.

Lawyers representing Donald Trump’s company also met virtually with prosecutors for more than 90 minutes last Thursday.

Related:
Chicago Police Department Superintendent Says This Caused the City's Crime Surge

It isn’t illegal for a company to offer employees tuition help, lease them cars or let them use company-owned apartments, but such arrangements can be subject to income tax.

Fischetti has called the possibility of charges “absolutely outrageous” and politically motivated. He said it would be extremely unusual for prosecutors to seek criminal charges over unpaid tax on fringe benefits.

Some of the scrutiny has been focused on longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Vance’s investigation of Weisselberg, 73, stemmed in part from questions about his son’s use of a Trump apartment at little or no cost, cars leased for the family and tuition payments made to a school attended by Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, has declined to comment.

In addition to fringe benefits, prosecutors have looked into whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of real estate holdings to lower taxes or to obtain bank loans or insurance policies on favorable terms.

They have also looked into the company’s role in paying hush money to two women who say Trump had affairs with them, accusations Trump has denied.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Trump Lawyer Announces Prosecutors Will Not Charge Trump
Biden Makes Plans to Defend His $973 Billion Infrastructure Deal to Voters
Biden Admin Launches Airstrikes in Middle East
Afghan President Says Biden Didn't Press Him on Abducted American During Meeting
Biden's DOJ Sues Georgia Over Election Integrity Law
See more...

Conversation