Trump Pans Biden's Pro-China Past, Takes a Stand Against CCP Oppression in Hong Kong

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Evan Vucci / APPresident Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published July 14, 2020 at 2:46pm
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order to hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

The legislation and order are part of the Trump administration’s offensive against China.

“So Joe Biden and President Obama freely allowed China to pillage our factories, plunder our communities and steal our most precious secrets,” Trump said. “I’ve stopped it largely.”

Trump added: “As vice president, Biden was a leading advocate of the Paris Climate accord, which was unbelievably expensive to our country. It would have crushed American manufacturers while allowing China to pollute the atmosphere with impunity, yet one more gift from Biden to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Do you believe Biden would take appropriate measures against China?

The legislation Trump signed into law targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a strict national security law widely seen as chipping away at Hong Kong’s autonomy.

The mandatory sanctions are also required to be imposed on banks that conduct business with the officials.

Lawmakers from both parties have urged Trump to take strong action in response to China’s new law that erodes the “one country, two systems” framework under which Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.

“This law gives my administration powerful new tools to hold responsible the individuals and the entities involved in extinguishing Hong Kong’s freedom,” Trump said.

“Their freedom has been taken away. Their rights have been taken away, and with it goes Hong Kong, in my opinion, because it will no longer be able to compete with free markets. A lot of people will be leaving Hong Kong, I suspect.”

