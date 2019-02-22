SECTIONS
Trump picks Craft as nominee for UN post

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 4:15pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 4:16pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has picked Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump says in a pair of tweets Friday evening that Craft “has done an outstanding job representing our Nation” and he has “no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level.”

Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters had told The Associated Press that Trump had been advised that Craft’s confirmation would be the smoothest of the three candidates he had been considering to fill the job last held by Nikki Haley.

Trump’s first pick to replace Haley, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew over the past weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

