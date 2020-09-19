Login
Trump Pledges Billions To Restore, Rebuild Puerto Rico in Wake of Devastating Hurricane

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the White House on Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Alex Brandon / APPresident Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the White House on Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 18, 2020 at 10:30pm
President Donald Trump announced the release on Friday of $13 billion in assistance to repair hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and pledged to restore its economy.

Hurricane Maria slammed into the island in 2017 with winds of 155 mph, causing an estimated $100 billion in damage and killing nearly 3,000 people.

The grant announced Friday includes nearly $10 billion to rebuild an electrical grid that was wiped out by the storm and resulted in the longest blackout in U.S. history.

Even now, three years after the storm, thousands of homes are still damaged. The U.S. territory of over 3 million people has also been hit by a series of damaging earthquakes and remains mired in a deep economic crisis.

Trump pledged to revitalize Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing industry, which has been in decline in part due to the 1996 repeal of tax incentives.

“I think you are going to see a rebuilding of Puerto Rico,” he said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said the Trump administration “dithered and delayed” after Hurricane Maria.

“After the storms utterly destroyed the grid, it created an opportunity to rebuild a cleaner, cheaper and more resilient energy system, but the Trump administration dithered and delayed and refused to deliver timely disaster aid for the people of Puerto Rico,” Schumer said.

Do you support the effort to rebuild Puerto Rico?

The White House said $9.6 billion of the new funding is intended to help the Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority repair and replace thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines and make other grid improvements.

It said $2 billion would be for the Puerto Rico Department of Education to repair schools across the island.

In October, the island’s government announced a 10-year plan to modernize and strengthen the power grid at a projected cost of around $20 billion.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
