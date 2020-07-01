President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he supports a fresh round of government payments to individuals, but “it has to be done properly.”

Trump also said he wants payments larger than the $1,200 the government sent to most individuals earlier this year. He did not say how large he’d like the payments to be.

A $600 monthly federal unemployment benefit runs out at the end of July, and lawmakers are deciding whether to extend it.

Republicans have argued against doing so, saying it created a situation where some people made more money collecting unemployment than they would if they had returned to work.

“We had something where … it gave you a disincentive to work last time. And it was still money going to people and helping people, so I was all for that,” Trump said during an interview with Fox Business Network.

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

“But we want to create a very great incentive to work. So we’re working on that and I’m sure we’ll all come together.”

The president also said he wants an easier distribution process free of some of the glitches that plagued the first round.

“I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion,” Trump said.

In May, Democrats pushed a $3 trillion relief bill through the House, including almost $1 trillion for state and local governments and another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals.

Do you support another round of federal aid? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Republicans derided the bill, and it was dead on arrival in the GOP-led Senate. Republicans have said they want to see how $3 trillion in previously approved relief is working before authorizing additional spending.

GOP leaders also wanted to assess how states were reopening their economies before deciding on a new round of economic assistance, but many states have delayed or rolled back aspects of their reopening.

Trump and top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell want the next measure to protect reopening businesses from liability lawsuits. Democrats oppose that.

Trump also wants a payroll tax cut, which Democrats also oppose and some GOP leaders do not yet support.

On the question of a fourth round of assistance, Trump said in May: “Phase Four is going to happen. But it’s going to happen in a much better way for the American people.”

RELATED: Hundreds of George W. Bush Alumni Turn Their Backs on GOP, Make Move To Help Biden

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.