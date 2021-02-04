Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Trump Rejects Democratic 'PR Stunt,' Won't Testify at Impeachment Trial

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty ImagesOutgoing President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published February 4, 2021 at 11:22am
Mewe Share P Share

House Democrats on Thursday called on Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial, challenging the former president to respond to their charge that he incited last month’s riot at the Capitol.

In response, a Trump adviser said Trump won’t testify.

The request in a letter from House impeachment managers does not require Trump to appear, but it does warn that any refusal to testify could be used at trial to support arguments for a conviction.

Hours after the letter was released, Trump adviser Jason Miller said that “the president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding.” Separately, Trump’s lawyers dismissed the request as a “public relations stunt.”

The Senate impeachment trial starts Feb. 9. Trump is charged with inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6, when a mob broke into the Capitol to interrupt the electoral vote count.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: The Inevitable Backlash Against the Dems Has Started Already, And Here's Even More Good News

If he is convicted, the Senate could hold a second vote to disqualify him from running for office again.

In the letter, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, one of the impeachment managers, asked Trump to provide testimony about his conduct “either before or during the Senate impeachment trial,” and under cross-examination, as early as Monday, Feb. 8, and no later than Thursday, Feb. 11.

In a legal brief earlier this week, Trump’s attorneys denied that Trump had incited the riot and asserted that he had “performed admirably in his role as president, at all times doing what he thought was in the best interests of the American people.”

Raskin said Trump had questioned critical facts in the case “notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.” He said Trump should be able to testify now that he is no longer president.

Do you think this request was merely a 'public relations stunt'?

Trump attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen responded hours later that the letter proves that Democrats “cannot prove your allegations” and that an impeachment trial is too serious “to try to play these games.”

The impeachment managers no longer have the authority to subpoena witnesses since the House has already voted to impeach Trump. The Senate could vote to subpoena Trump, or any other witnesses, on a simple majority vote during the trial.

On Thursday, senators in both parties made it clear they would be reluctant to do so.

Shortly after Raskin’s letter was made public, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said it would be a “terrible idea” for Trump to testify.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said he thinks the letter is a “political ploy” and notes that Democrats didn’t invite or subpoena Trump to testify before the House voted to impeach him on Jan. 13.

RELATED: Maxine Waters Claims Trump Should Be Charged with 'Premeditated Murder'

Asked if he thinks Trump will testify, Graham said it would be a “bad idea.”

“I don’t think that would be in anybody’s interest,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Dem Governor's Statewide Mask Mandate Goes Down in GOP Fight to Restore 'Rule of Law'
Trump Rejects Democratic 'PR Stunt,' Won't Testify at Impeachment Trial
Fox News, Giuliani Hit with $2.7 Billion Libel Lawsuit from Voting Tech Company
Hunter Biden Delves Into His Dark Past in Upcoming Memoir
White House Does Quick Damage Control After Biden's Press Secretary Mocks Space Force
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×