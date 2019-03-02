SECTIONS
Politics US News WJ Wire
Print

Trump Has CPAC Crowd Chanting ‘USA’ After His 2020 Prediction

President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019.Carolyn Kaster / APPresident Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 10:34am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 2:02pm
Print

President Donald Trump told an audience of conservatives Saturday that he will win re-election in 2020 and by a bigger margin than his 2016 victory. He mocked Democrats for their climate change policy proposals and said House lawmakers pushing to expand their investigations of him are “sick.”

In a wide-ranging speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump reminded the audience of his outsider campaign that overcame long odds and a crowded field of established politicians to claim the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

When he made his prediction of a second term, the crowd responded with chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

Trump praised the conservative movement, saying “Our movement and our future in our country is unlimited.”

As he looked back to 2016, the president described himself as “probably more of a conservative than a Republican,” but says people just didn’t understand that.

TRENDING: Green New Nightmare: City’s Attempt To Go ‘100% Renewable’ Brings Massive Costs

Trump took aim at the Democrats’ Green New Deal, a policy proposal floated by some Democrats in Congress and backed by several of the party’s 2020 presidential candidates.

“I think the New Green Deal or whatever the hell they call it — the Green New Deal — I encourage it,” Trump joked.

“I think it’s really something that they should promote. They should work hard on it. … No planes, no energy. When the wind stops blowing that’s the end of your electric. Let’s hurry up. Darling, is the wind blowing today? I’d like to watch television, darling.”

The Democratic plan calls for an extreme drop in greenhouse-gas emissions from fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas within 10 years.

With special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation seemingly approaching its end, Trump spoke of the “collusion delusion” and lashed out at newly empowered House Democrats who are opening new inquires involving him.

“This phony thing,” Trump said of the Russia probe, “looks like it’s dying so they don’t have anything with Russia there, no collusion. So now they go in and morph into ‘Let’s inspect every deal he’s ever done. We’re going to go into his finances. We’re going to check his deals. We’re going to check’ — these people are sick.”

So far, Mueller has not brought any public charges alleging a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia.

The special counsel’s efforts increased this past week after Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, appeared before two House committees and a Senate committee. In his public testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cohen called the president a “con man” and a “cheat.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Top-ranked Gonzaga wraps up undefeated WCC season
Enbridge delays Line 3 pipeline opening in Minnesota by year
The Latest: Ohio’s Brown says Dems ‘respect’ each other.
Underground fire at Arkansas dump raises health concerns
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×