Trump says summit with North Korea’s Kim will be in Hanoi

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The President was returning to the White House after his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By AP Reports
Published at 5:57pm
Modified February 8, 2019 at 6:01pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi.

The president tweeted the location on Friday, saying his representatives had just left North Korea after a “productive meeting” on the Feb. 27-28 summit.

Trump added: “I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!”

The president had previously announced Vietnam as the summit location, but the city hadn’t been identified.

While in Asia, Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, is thought to have discussed specific disarmament steps that Pyongyang could promise at the Vietnam summit and what corresponding measures the United States is willing to take.

