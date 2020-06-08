President Donald Trump is aiming to resume campaign rallies in the coming weeks, though the locations and precautions are still being worked out.

Trump’s rally schedule came to a sudden halt three months ago when the coronavirus pandemic largely shuttered the nation, but the president has been eager to get back on the campaign trail and resume the rallies that have been the hallmark of his political career.

He’s looking for a campaign reset as the nation faces the virus as well as nationwide protests and riots.

His re-election campaign got a surprising boost last week when an employment report revealed that 2.5 million jobs had been added to the reopening country in May.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Monday in a statement.

“You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

Campaign officials said the precise format and locations of the rallies remain to be determined, as many states still discourage mass gatherings, particularly in enclosed spaces.

Trump rallies traditionally pack tens of thousands of people into arenas or outdoor amphitheaters.

Trump announced last week that he was pulling the public portions of the 2020 GOP convention from Charlotte after North Carolina would not guarantee that he would be allowed to fill an arena with supporters.

GOP officials are visiting other cities to determine if they could host the president’s acceptance speech when he is renominated.

Trump is set to resume campaign fundraisers this week, with small high-dollar events in Dallas and at his private club in New Jersey.

The roughly two dozen attendees at each fundraiser will be administered COVID-19 tests before entering the events, which will also benefit the Republican National Committee.

