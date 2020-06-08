SECTIONS
Trump Set To Resume Rallies, Jump-Start Campaign

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina.Brian Blanco / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Brian Blanco / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published June 8, 2020 at 2:45pm
President Donald Trump is aiming to resume campaign rallies in the coming weeks, though the locations and precautions are still being worked out.

Trump’s rally schedule came to a sudden halt three months ago when the coronavirus pandemic largely shuttered the nation, but the president has been eager to get back on the campaign trail and resume the rallies that have been the hallmark of his political career.

He’s looking for a campaign reset as the nation faces the virus as well as nationwide protests and riots.

His re-election campaign got a surprising boost last week when an employment report revealed that 2.5 million jobs had been added to the reopening country in May.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Monday in a statement.

“You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

Campaign officials said the precise format and locations of the rallies remain to be determined, as many states still discourage mass gatherings, particularly in enclosed spaces.

Trump rallies traditionally pack tens of thousands of people into arenas or outdoor amphitheaters.

Trump announced last week that he was pulling the public portions of the 2020 GOP convention from Charlotte after North Carolina would not guarantee that he would be allowed to fill an arena with supporters.

Will the economic rebound invigorate the Trump campaign?

GOP officials are visiting other cities to determine if they could host the president’s acceptance speech when he is renominated.

Trump is set to resume campaign fundraisers this week, with small high-dollar events in Dallas and at his private club in New Jersey.

The roughly two dozen attendees at each fundraiser will be administered COVID-19 tests before entering the events, which will also benefit the Republican National Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







