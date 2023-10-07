Donald Trump continues his autumn push in Iowa on Saturday with presidential campaign events planned in two of the leadoff caucus state’s larger cities.

Trump’s expected afternoon stops in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids will be his third and fourth in a little more than two weeks, part of a stepped-up campaign schedule as the opening contest for the 2024 Republican nomination approaches.

Trump was set to appear in Waterloo in the latest in a recent series of organizing rallies that have drawn more than 1,000 people — 2,000-plus at some — and are aimed at encouraging attendees to pledge to support him in the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses.

Campaign advisers have said they expect Trump to win the caucuses, which are precinct-level, party-run meetings in which party members also register the first votes of the 2024 GOP campaign.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team announced this past week that it was moving roughly 20 of his Florida-based national campaign staff to Iowa, emphasizing the effort to beat Trump there.

Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor who has drawn increased attention due to her noteworthy debate performances, is beginning to build her Iowa team.

“My sense of it is that there is lots of time left,” said strategist David Kochel, a senior Iowa and national adviser to previous Republican presidential candidates. “And Iowa is going to tell us something really meaningful, and Trump shouldn’t take it for granted.”

After Trump’s loosely organized Iowa campaign produced a second-place finish to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Iowa in 2016, Trump’s team says it now is running a more disciplined, data-driven campaign in the state.

At his rallies, people are directed to a text number that tracks their interest in supporting the candidate, as well as representing him at the caucuses and volunteering for the campaign.

Will Trump win in Iowa? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (15 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Trump had planned to host a Des Moines kickoff organizing event in May in which advisers expected a crowd of 5,000, but that appearance was scrubbed at the last minute due to the threat of severe weather.

After late-summer stops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines and Iowa State-Iowa football game in Ames, Trump drew large crowds in rural eastern Iowa as well as Dubuque last month and Ottumwa last Sunday.

Those were areas he won in the 2016 caucuses and carried as the GOP nominee in 2016 and 2020.

Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa on Oct. 16.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.