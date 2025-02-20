Share
President Donald Trump arrives at the Future Investment Initiative Institute summit in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump arrives at the Future Investment Initiative Institute summit in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. (Rebecca Blackwell /AP)

Trump Signs Order to Yank Taxpayer-Funded Benefits from Illegal Aliens

 By The Associated Press  February 19, 2025 at 8:26pm
President Donald Trump has signed an order aimed at ending federal benefits for illegal aliens, the White House said Wednesday, marking his latest move in his crackdown on illegal immigration.

The White House said the order seeks to end “all taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal aliens.”

The order noted that a 1996 welfare overhaul denies most public benefits to people in the country illegally but said that law has been gradually undermined. “Over the last 4 years, in particular, the prior administration repeatedly undercut the goals of that law, resulting in the improper expenditure of significant taxpayer resources.”

Trump’s words appear directed at former President Joe Biden’s extensive use of parole authority to allow people in the country temporarily, including more than 900,000 through an online appointment app called CBP One used at border crossings with Mexico.

Biden also granted parole to nearly 300,000 people from Ukraine and Afghanistan.

People granted parole for at least a year are considered “qualified non-citizens,” making them eligible for some income-based benefits after five years. They include Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Some states have shortened the five-year wait.

Trump’s order directs all departments and agencies to identify federal benefit spending that is inconsistent with the 1996 welfare law. It also seeks to ensure that state and local governments are not using federal funds for policies that support “sanctuary” policies or encourage illegal immigration.

Trump signed 10 executive orders on immigration on his first day in office. They included ending automatic citizenship for people born in the United States and asylum at the southern border. The birthright citizenship order has been temporarily halted in court.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

