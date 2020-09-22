Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Slams China, Puts America First in Address to World Leaders

In this image taken from video, President Donald Trump speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2020, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.UNTV via APIn this image taken from video, President Donald Trump speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2020, at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (UNTV via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 21, 2020 at 9:11pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump urged world leaders to hold China accountable for the spread of the coronavirus in a video address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump urged other leaders to put their own countries first, a message that echoed his “America First” campaign mantra.

“Only when you take care of your own citizens will you find a true basis for cooperation,” Trump said.

“As president, I have rejected the failed approaches of the past — and I am proudly putting America first, just as you should be putting your countries first. That’s OK. That’s what you should be doing.”

But it was the coronavirus that was the core of Trump’s address.

TRENDING: Schiff Accused DHS Insider of Lying to Congress, Still Accepts 'Whistleblower' Complaint from Him

Trump cast blame on China, accusing the Chinese government of failing to contain the outbreak that started in the central city of Wuhan.

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” Trump said.

China’s U.N. ambassador rejected criticism of its handling of the virus as “totally baseless.”

“At this moment, the world needs more solidarity and cooperation, and not a confrontation,” Ambassador Zhang Jun said before introducing President Xi Jinping’s prerecorded speech.

Do you think China should be held accountable for the coronavirus outbreak?

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world faces the risk of a new Cold War between the U.S. and China.

“Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities,” Guterres said.

“A technological and economic divide risks inevitably turning into a geo-strategic and military divide. We must avoid this at all costs.”

Trump’s U.N. address came as he faces a fight over a Supreme Court nomination and a heated reelection campaign.

The Republican president is running behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in some polls, but he told the U.N. General Assembly that he’d be back next year.

RELATED: Identity of Woman Accused of Attempt To Poison Trump Revealed

“I am supremely confident that next year, when we gather in person, we will be in the midst of one of the greatest years in our history,” Trump said.

On Monday, Trump declared that all U.N. sanctions against Iran have been reimposed.

“My actions today send a clear message to the Iranian regime and those in the international community who refuse to stand up to Iran,” he said.

Trump briefly highlighted agreements his administration brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The president also mentioned the U.S. brokering of economic cooperation between Serbia and Kosovo.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump Weighing 'Absolutely Brilliant' White House Lawyer for Supreme Court Seat
DOJ: 179 Arrested, Millions of Dollars Seized in Worldwide Opioid Takedown
Dog Found Trapped in 30-Foot Sinkhole for Several Days Lured to Safety with Beef Jerky
Mike Bloomberg Launches $20 Million Campaign To Help Biden by Helping Felons Vote
Trump Slams China, Puts America First in Address to World Leaders
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×