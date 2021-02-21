Login
Trump to Speak at CPAC in First Post-Presidency Appearance

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, on Jan. 4, 2021.Evan Vucci / APPresident Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, on Jan. 4, 2021. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 20, 2021 at 7:20pm
Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative conference in Florida next weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28.

Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he moved from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January, but reemerged last week to conduct a series of phone interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.

