Trump suggests US troops no longer needed in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says U.S. troops do not need to remain in Syria.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.”

His tweet followed a series of news reports that the U.S. is preparing to withdraw its troops from Syria. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Responding to the reports, Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning issued a statement, saying: “At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region.”

