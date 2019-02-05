Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address, but skeptics are likely to question whether he can be successful in pursuing such a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and personal attacks.

Ahead of Trump’s prime-time Tuesday speech, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to hear a commitment from Trump on issues with bipartisan support, such as lowering the price of prescription drugs and rebuilding America’s infrastructure.

Trump will speak in the House chamber of the Capitol before members of the House and Senate and other government officials. Among them are several Democrats running to challenge Trump’s re-election.

The Democratic response will come from the unsuccessful candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams, a rising star in the party.

