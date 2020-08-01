SECTIONS
News
Trump Vows To Take Action Against Popular Chinese-Owned App

This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok.AP / FileThis Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok. (AP / File)

By The Associated Press
Published July 31, 2020 at 9:26pm
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.

Trump’s comments came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok.

There were also reports on Friday that software giant Microsoft is in talks to buy the app.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned from Florida.

Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action, insisting, “I have that authority.”

He added, “It’s going to be signed tomorrow.”

There have been reports of U.S. tech giants and financial firms being interested in buying or investing in TikTok as the Trump administration sets its sights on the app.

TikTok issued a statement on Friday saying, “While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok.”

ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video service popular with teens in the U.S. and Europe, and combined the two. A twin service, Douyin, is available for Chinese users.

Do you believe TikTok should be banned in the US?

TikTok’s goofy videos and ease of use has made it immensely popular, and U.S. tech giants like Facebook and Snapchat see it as a competitive threat.

It has said it has tens of millions of U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally.

But its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about the censorship of videos, including those critical of the Chinese government, and the potential for sharing user data with Chinese officials.

TikTok maintains it doesn’t censor videos based on topics sensitive to China and it would not give the Chinese government access to U.S. user data even if asked.

The company has hired an American CEO, a former top Disney executive, in an attempt to distance itself from its Chinese ownership.

U.S. national security officials have been reviewing the Musical.ly acquisition in recent months, while U.S. armed forces have banned their employees from installing TikTok on government-issued phones.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month that the U.S. was considering banning TikTok.

These national security worries parallel a broader U.S. security crackdown on Chinese companies, including telecom providers Huawei and ZTE. The Trump administration has ordered that the U.S. stop funding equipment from those providers in U.S. networks.

It has also tried to steer allies away from Huawei because of worries about the Chinese government’s access to data.

The Trump administration has stepped in before to block or dissolve deals due to national security concerns, including stopping Singapore’s Broadcom from its $117 billion bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm in 2018 in an effort to help retain U.S. leadership in the telecom space.

Other countries are also taking action against TikTok. India this month banned dozens of Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing privacy concerns.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

