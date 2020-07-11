SECTIONS
Trump Wears Mask During Visit to Military Hospital

President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 11, 2020.Patrick Semansky / APPresident Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 11, 2020. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published July 11, 2020 at 2:43pm
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, one of the only times the president has been seen wearing a face covering.

Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers.

As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially … I think it’s expected to wear a mask.”

Trump was not wearing a mask when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility, but donned one as he began his visit.

Some prominent Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, endorsed wearing masks this summer.

Trump was also photographed wearing a mask during a tour of a Michigan Ford factory in May.

