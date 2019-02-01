Trump’s ‘America first’ mantra will be prominent in address

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — For all of President Donald Trump’s talk about “America first,” the next two years of his presidency could shine a sharp spotlight on America abroad.

Trump will use his address to Congress on Tuesday to talk about progress in fighting Islamic State militants.

He’s expected to boast of opening trade talks with China and nuclear talks with North Korea, and he’s likely to take credit for his administration’s hard-line stance against Iran and make the case for ending or reducing U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.

His State of the Union speech will be dissected for clues on how he’ll deal with a full plate of foreign policy challenges. His words will be fodder for the ongoing partisan debate about whether Trump’s decisions will have passing or long-lasting effects on the world.

