Trump's Attempt To Crack Down on Popular Chinese-Owned App Hits Another Legal Roadblock

The TikTok building is seen in Culver City, California, on Nov. 17, 2020.

By The Associated Press
Published December 8, 2020 at 8:32am
A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tries to clamp down on the popular Chinese-owned app.

The Trump administration had tried to ban the video app from smartphone app stores in the U.S. and cut it off from vital technical services.

TikTok sued, arguing such actions would violate free speech and due process rights.

Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., said in a ruling on Monday that the Commerce Department “likely overstepped” its use of presidential emergency powers “and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner by failing to consider obvious alternatives.”

Nichols is the second federal judge to fully block the Trump administration’s economic sanctions against the app as the court cases proceed.

The Trump administration has alleged that TikTok is a security threat because the Chinese government could spy on app users’ personal data.

TikTok has denied it’s a security threat but said it’s still trying to work with the administration to resolve its concerns.

Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a proposal by ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, meant to resolve national security concerns by having the U.S. companies Oracle and Walmart invest in TikTok.

Oracle would manage U.S. user data under the arrangement. But a federal agency still has to review and finalize an arrangement.

A government deadline for ByteDance to complete the deal passed on Friday, and it’s not clear what the status of the agreement is.

The Treasury Department, which chairs the agency reviewing the deal, said Friday that the agency “is engaging with ByteDance to complete the divestment and other steps necessary to resolve the national security risks arising from the transaction.”

The Trump administration’s aggressive tactics are part of its latest attempt to counter the influence of China.

While presumptive president-elect Joe Biden has said TikTok is a concern, it’s unclear whether his administration will carry on the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to secure a ban or increase the involvement of U.S. companies.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
