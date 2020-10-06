Login
Trump's Doctor Gives Encouraging Update on President's Health: 'No Symptoms'

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up upon returning to the White House on Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, D.C., after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.Alex Brandon / APPresident Donald Trump gives thumbs up upon returning to the White House on Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, D.C., after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (Alex Brandon / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 6, 2020 at 10:00am
President Donald Trump’s physician says the president is experiencing “no symptoms” of COVID-19 after returning home from the hospital on Monday night.

His physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said in a new memo released by the White House that the president’s medical team met with him Tuesday morning.

He says that Trump had a “restful first night at home” and that his vital signs remain stable, including his blood oxygen level.

The doctor did not provide any details on what medications the president is currently taking.

But he said, “Overall he continued to do extremely well.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







