President Donald Trump’s physician says the president is experiencing “no symptoms” of COVID-19 after returning home from the hospital on Monday night.

His physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said in a new memo released by the White House that the president’s medical team met with him Tuesday morning.

He says that Trump had a “restful first night at home” and that his vital signs remain stable, including his blood oxygen level.

The doctor did not provide any details on what medications the president is currently taking.

But he said, “Overall he continued to do extremely well.”

TRENDING: As Trump Gains on Biden, Rasmussen Uncovers Massive 'Suppression' of National Polls

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.