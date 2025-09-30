How Trump's Maneuvering May Have Left Hamas with No Choice But to Accept His Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have finally outmaneuvered Hamas.

After facing months of genocide accusations and global pressure to halt the war in Gaza, Netanyahu has agreed on a ceasefire plan with President Donald Trump.

The 20-point plan, unveiled by Trump and Netanyahu at the White House, greatly favors Israel.

Hamas said it is still studying the plan and will respond soon. But with Trump rallying international support for it, including from Hamas’ closest allies, the Islamic terrorist could have a tough time refusing the proposal.

“Instead of Hamas isolating us, we turned the tables and isolated Hamas,” Netanyahu said in a social media video before leaving Washington.

Throughout nearly two years of war, Netanyahu has promised to push ahead until “total victory” — not only returning hostages held by Hamas and defeating the group on the battlefield, but pushing it out of power and destroying its military capabilities.

Given Hamas’ deep roots in Palestinian society, critics have derided this vision as unrealistic. But Trump’s plan largely validates this goal.

Hamas would have to release all hostages, alive and dead, within days of the plan taking effect. It would be forced to disarm and turn over power to a group of apolitical technocrats, supervised by an international body led by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Israel would maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel. An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside Gaza. The U.S. would lead a massive internationally funded reconstruction effort in Gaza.

The plan envisions an eventual role for the Palestinian Authority, but it requires the authority, which administers parts of the West Bank, to undergo a sweeping reform program that could take years to implement.

It also requires Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including some 250 who are serving life sentences for convictions in deadly attacks on Israelis. Such releases are painful and unpopular for the Israeli public.

Israel also made other concessions: Trump and Israel abandoned a plan to push Gaza’s 2 million Palestinians out of the territory. The new proposal says all Palestinians can stay, and anyone who decides to leave will be allowed to return.

Israel also pledged not to annex or resettle Gaza.

The Trump plan does not mention the West Bank. Arab officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations, said such language was removed at Israel’s request.

Despite its small gains, Hamas appears to come out the big loser under the Trump plan. Yet it may not be able to refuse the offer.

After two years of war, Hamas has suffered heavy losses and wields only a small fraction of the power it once held. While it’s difficult to assess its popularity in Gaza, it is clear that many in the devastated territory want the war to end at any cost.

In addition, its main allies in the region — Iran and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah — have been greatly weakened by Israeli and American attacks.

Arab countries’ expressions of support for the proposal also could back Hamas into a corner.

A joint statement by Arab and Muslim countries welcomed the proposal and expressed their readiness to work toward finalizing and implementing it. They included Turkey, Egypt and Qatar — which have good working ties with Hamas — and other influential countries, such as Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

