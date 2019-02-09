SECTIONS
Trump’s Year 3 aims for dramatic sequels to rival originals

FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As he prepares to meet again North Korea's Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump is replaying many of the same moves, with a suspenseful buildup, make-or-break stakes and dramatic rendezvous in a far-flung locale. But the reality-star president is about to learn if the sequel can compete with the original. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By AP Reports
Published at 7:24am
WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump prepares to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) for a second time, he’s out to replicate the suspenseful buildup, make-or-break stakes and far-flung rendezvous of their first encounter.

Trump will soon learn whether the sequel, on this matter and many others, can compete with the original.

Trump is headed into fresh negotiations with North Korea, is still pushing for his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and is considering a new round of tax cuts.

The focus on his greatest hits in part reflects Trump’s desire to fulfill campaign promises and energize voters for his 2020 re-election campaign. But it’s not without risks.

