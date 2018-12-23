Turkey opens probe of actors’ alleged TV insults of Erdogan

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says prosecutors are investigating two prominent actors for comments on a television program.

Anadolu agency on Sunday quoted a statement from the Istanbul prosecutors’ that said actors Metin Akpinar and Mujdat Gezen were “invited” for questioning following media reports about their alleged insults of Turkey’s president and threats of “a coup and death.”

The actors appeared on a talk show Friday on opposition television channel Halk TV. During the broadcast, Akpinar said Turkey needed to be more democratic and if that wasn’t achieved peacefully, “maybe leaders could be hung from their feet or poisoned in cellars.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Akpinar on Sunday. More than 77,000 people have been arrested in Turkey since a 2016 coup attempt.

