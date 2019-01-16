Former ‘To Catch a Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Snared in Police Investigation

A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself.

A police investigation alleges he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials.

Former “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut, after turning himself in.

He was charged with issuing a bad check and released on a promise to appear in court.

Police say the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad checks to a local vendor in the summer of 2017.

The items he bought included 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals.

According to WTNH, the total amount for the items was $12,998.05.

Hansen allegedly said he would pay in full by delivery.

According to police, the vendor reached out to Hansen after the check, sent months after the initial invoice, bounced.

Hansen supposedly apologized and attempted to make a partial payment.

However, the owner called police when a second check in 2018 also bounced.

Contact information for Hansen could not be found.

It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

NBC’s “To Catch a Predator” ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

