Path 27
News
University of Canterbury professor Anne-Marie Brady poses for a picture taken on May 21, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand.
University of Canterbury professor Anne-Marie Brady poses for a picture taken on May 21, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Nick Perry / AP)

Twitter Censors Professor Who Mocked Chinese Communist Party

The Associated Press July 6, 2021 at 2:35am
Path 27

A New Zealand academic says Twitter temporarily restricted her account after she mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping.

University of Canterbury professor Anne-Marie Brady has been an outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party. Last week, she sent tweets poking fun at the party’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

She said two of those tweets were temporarily marked “unavailable” by Twitter and her account was temporarily restricted over the weekend before being restored on Monday.

Twitter did not say what prompted its actions.

Edward Lucas, a columnist for The Times newspaper in Britain, wrote that it probably resulted from an online campaign of complaints by Communist Party agents that would have triggered an automatic response from Twitter while it investigated.

Trending:
As Protests Hit LA Spa That Allegedly Let Transgender Expose Himself to Minors, Antifa Intervenes in Sick Way

“After I had stoked a furor on Twitter and sent umpteen complaints, her account was restored,” Lucas wrote. “Less prominent victims of Chinese censorship would have scantier chances of redress.”

Brady tweeted her thanks to Lucas, saying that she’d been unable to get a reply from Twitter herself.

“Seems like @Twitter may have briefly forgotten they don’t work for Xi Jinping,” Brady wrote.


“To set the record straight, the assertion that Twitter is in coordination with any government to suppress speech has no basis in fact whatsoever,” Twitter said. “We advocate for a free, global and open internet and remain a staunch defender of freedom of expression.”

In one tweet, Brady suggested an alternative headline for a news article about the celebrations: “Xi: its my Party and I’ll cry if I want to,” she wrote.


Brady said her account has been restored.

She wrote that Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Zoom and other big players in social media appeared to be “getting into the habit of silencing [Chinese Communist Party] critics.”

Related:
Team Trump Officially Launches New Social Media Platform


In 2017, Brady wrote a groundbreaking paper that detailed what she said were the Communist Party’s efforts to exert political influence in New Zealand. Subsequent burglaries and break-ins at her home and office remain unsolved.

The Chinese Embassy in Wellington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese government has not commented on any action online against Brady and has heatedly denied accusations that it interferes with foreign media and political systems.

However, under Xi, the government has taken an increasingly combative approach toward its critics, whether individuals, organizations or foreign governments.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
The Hunt Is On for Grizzly Bear That Killed Camper in Tiny Montana Town
Biden Administration Hosts Brother of Saudi Official with Alleged Ties to Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Murder
Twitter Censors Professor Who Mocked Chinese Communist Party
Despite Some Good News, US Economy Not at Pre-Lockdown Levels Yet
Despite Economic Gains, Employers Are Still Struggling to Fill Job Openings
See more...

Conversation